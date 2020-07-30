Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 2,131 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $224,353,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,661 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 548.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 672,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,139,000 after purchasing an additional 569,090 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3,573.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 574,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 558,607 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,122,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,341,000 after purchasing an additional 421,311 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SWKS. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.85.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $136.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.79.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,082.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,425 shares of company stock worth $6,293,835. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

