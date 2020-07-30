Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,337,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,232,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,163 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,722,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,346,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,766,000 after purchasing an additional 994,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average is $51.56. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

