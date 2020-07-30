Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.70 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $73.55 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,867.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $318,268.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

