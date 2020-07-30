Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.52 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $181.61 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,009.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $27,429,862.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

