Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $68.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.34. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.36.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

