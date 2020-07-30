Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 335.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $50,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR opened at $95.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.