Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 93,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 44,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 487,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 75,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

KMI stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 207.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

