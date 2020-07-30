Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 8,357 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in American International Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

AIG opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

