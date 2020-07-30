Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 399 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,362,000 after purchasing an additional 947,678 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,708,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,329,000 after purchasing an additional 816,465 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,699,000 after purchasing an additional 564,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 943,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,856,000 after purchasing an additional 543,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price target on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

PPG opened at $110.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.44 and its 200-day moving average is $104.29.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.