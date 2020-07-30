Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 1,220 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $8,111,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $104.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.99. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $125.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

