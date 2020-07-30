Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 4,290 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.6% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 60.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $39.91 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.33.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

