Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 1,530 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 56,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE COF opened at $66.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.41 and a beta of 1.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.47.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.