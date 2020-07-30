Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $126.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $131.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.84.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

