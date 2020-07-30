Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,600 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,426,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEG opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $103,645.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,676 shares of company stock valued at $469,581. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

