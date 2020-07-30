Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 24,600 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AES worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES opened at $15.56 on Thursday. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $6,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AES. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AES from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

