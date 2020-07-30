Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 256,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Argus started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

