Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,666 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Healthpeak Properties worth $8,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 204.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEAK. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

