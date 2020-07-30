Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.24 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,138 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Ventas worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 85.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI cut Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.40. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

