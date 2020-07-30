Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.69 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

NYSE:VLO opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

