Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

Shares of JKHY opened at $180.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.70. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $195.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.