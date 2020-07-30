Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 751,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,856,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 45,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $2,167,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $416,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total value of $1,191,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,054 shares of company stock valued at $19,209,467 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $134.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $134.30. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

