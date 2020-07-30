Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.36, for a total value of $3,019,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,998,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,020 shares of company stock worth $7,212,353. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $470.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $330.01 and a 12-month high of $513.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 35.99%. Chemed’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

