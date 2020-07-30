Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $170,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in W W Grainger by 4,040.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 505,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,575,000 after buying an additional 493,649 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W W Grainger by 139.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,320,000 after buying an additional 259,078 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in W W Grainger by 857.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,924,000 after buying an additional 169,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in W W Grainger by 91.5% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 303,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,111,000 after buying an additional 145,058 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.75.

Shares of W W Grainger stock opened at $340.76 on Thursday. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $347.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.51.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

