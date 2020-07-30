Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 443.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $349,381.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 336,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,092,059.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 15,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $1,563,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,386,729.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,782 shares of company stock valued at $31,601,081. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $105.97 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average of $80.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

