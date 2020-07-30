Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of United Rentals worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 355,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 761.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,782,000 after acquiring an additional 212,875 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in United Rentals by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
NYSE URI opened at $163.42 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $170.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.
In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).
Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.