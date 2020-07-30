Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of United Rentals worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 355,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 761.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,782,000 after acquiring an additional 212,875 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in United Rentals by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $163.42 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $170.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

