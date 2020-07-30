Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Fastenal by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,878,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after buying an additional 1,526,965 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.7% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 78.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $1,301,776.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,354.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 12,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $564,625.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,498.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,826 shares of company stock valued at $6,594,303 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

FAST opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $46.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.80.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

