Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Atmos Energy worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 28,848 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,041,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.32.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $105.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.70. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.32 per share, with a total value of $98,320.00. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

