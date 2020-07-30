Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,025 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Varian Medical Systems worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $136.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.93 and a 200 day moving average of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.07. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $150.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

VAR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

