Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 12,900 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 652.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

