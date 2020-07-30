Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,093 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of NRG Energy worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 436.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 95.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4,782.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 96.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $33.64 on Thursday. NRG Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). NRG Energy had a net margin of 42.14% and a negative return on equity of 15,555.52%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

