Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FactSet Research Systems worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.15.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $347.37 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $358.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $481,362.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,074.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.18, for a total transaction of $616,554.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,172.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,062,166. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.