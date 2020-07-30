Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,900 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,325 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,140 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 29,071 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $3,105,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $139.29 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.65 and its 200 day moving average is $134.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.34.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $196,328.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,827.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $822,798.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,265 shares in the company, valued at $52,028,499.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,041 shares of company stock worth $4,097,415. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.77.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

