NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) CEO Daniel R. Sheehan Purchases 4,700 Shares

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) CEO Daniel R. Sheehan bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $20.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFHD. ValuEngine raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Real Estate Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.