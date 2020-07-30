Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Given a C$0.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$0.25 price target on Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Nevada Copper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Nevada Copper stock opened at C$0.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.66 million and a PE ratio of -6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. Nevada Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.38.

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

