NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Sells $2,009,433.36 in Stock

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 61,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $2,009,433.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $879.95 million, a P/E ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 1.08. NetGear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.56 million. NetGear had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NTGR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of NetGear from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetGear by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetGear by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NetGear by 47.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of NetGear by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetGear in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

