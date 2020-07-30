NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Barclays

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price increased by Barclays from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark increased their price target on NetEase from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. New Street Research upgraded NetEase from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NetEase from $453.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $422.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $452.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $441.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.92. NetEase has a 52-week low of $209.01 and a 52-week high of $503.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Norges Bank bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NetEase by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,345,000 after buying an additional 513,383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NetEase by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,878,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,811,000 after buying an additional 494,506 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,940,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,447,000 after buying an additional 234,940 shares in the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

