Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 335.50%. The firm had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.01.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director R Scott Greer sold 15,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,124,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. ValuEngine lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.