Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $775.78

Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $775.78 and traded as low as $760.00. Murray Income Trust shares last traded at $770.00, with a volume of 51,848 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 775.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 790.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.12 million and a P/E ratio of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

About Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.