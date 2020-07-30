Muneer A. Satter Purchases 200,000 Shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock

Nkarta (NASDAQ:ANNX) Director Muneer A. Satter purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,000.00.

Shares of ANNX opened at $18.76 on Thursday. Nkarta has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $19.00.

About Nkarta

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

