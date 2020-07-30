MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR’s (MTUAY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTUAY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $87.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.34. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $159.40.

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 22.86%.

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.