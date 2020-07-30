Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation (OTCMKTS:LDSVF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation stock opened at $7,800.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8,037.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8,063.02. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation has a 12 month low of $6,428.00 and a 12 month high of $8,673.65.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and Küfferle brand names. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as in approximately 400 own shops.

