Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Signify from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Signify from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Signify stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12. Signify has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $35.58.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire OEMs, as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

