Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.80-9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.66.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.00.

MCO opened at $291.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $296.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,171.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $1,842,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,477,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,727 shares of company stock worth $16,235,465. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

