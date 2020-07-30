Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,669,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,948 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Monster Beverage worth $115,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 8.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 5.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $5,609,320.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,328.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $330,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.24.

Shares of MNST opened at $77.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.01. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $77.51.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

