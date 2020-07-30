Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 355 ($4.37) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 395 ($4.86). Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($3.88) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 410 ($5.05) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 290 ($3.57) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 344.09 ($4.23).

Shares of LON MONY opened at GBX 292.40 ($3.60) on Tuesday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3.19 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 402.10 ($4.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 314.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 315.10.

In related news, insider Mark Lewis sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($3.93), for a total value of £44,057.09 ($54,217.44). Also, insider Scilla Grimble sold 14,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.11), for a total value of £49,896.26 ($61,403.22).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

