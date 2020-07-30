Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 20,000 Shares

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $1,574,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $1,670,000.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $1,398,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 62,688 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $3,714,890.88.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $2,544,128.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $2,532,599.92.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $2,534,587.52.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 98,956 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $5,771,113.92.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 125,044 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $8,320,427.76.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 4,770 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $240,789.60.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29. Moderna Inc has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $48,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $51,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7,640.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 76,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $64,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.78.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

