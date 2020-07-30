Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MIME. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

Shares of MIME opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $2,029,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,486,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,947,138.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,586 shares of company stock valued at $17,195,792 over the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 31.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

