Michael W. Clarke Sells 6,000 Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Stock

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 475,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,920.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AUB opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. Union Bankshares Corporation has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.04 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Union Bankshares in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James cut Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

