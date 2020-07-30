Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Metlife’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.09. Metlife posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Metlife will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Metlife.

Get Metlife alerts:

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Metlife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Metlife in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Metlife in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Metlife by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Metlife has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metlife (MET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.