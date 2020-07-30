Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIVO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

VIVO stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $25.88.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 3.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.